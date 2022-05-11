Overview

Dr. Lila Tarmin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Tarmin works at Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates Pikesville Suite 400 in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.