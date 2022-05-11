See All Gastroenterologists in Pikesville, MD
Dr. Lila Tarmin, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (69)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lila Tarmin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Tarmin works at Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates Pikesville Suite 400 in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates
    1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 400, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 602-7782

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastroparesis
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastroparesis

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 11, 2022
    Trying to contact her or her secretary is worse than calling the IRS. It took me several days to get an operator to assist me.
    Anna Soloweszyk — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Lila Tarmin, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1669466108
    Education & Certifications

    • University MD Hospital
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Barnard College Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarmin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tarmin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tarmin works at Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates Pikesville Suite 400 in Pikesville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Tarmin’s profile.

    Dr. Tarmin has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarmin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarmin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarmin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarmin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarmin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

