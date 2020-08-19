See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Dr. Lila Chertman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lila Chertman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine

Dr. Chertman works at Marcos M Chertman MD PA in Bay Harbor Islands, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marcos M Chertman MD PA
    1111 Kane Concourse Ste 511, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 861-8450
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Marcos Chertman MD PA
    1321 NW 14th St Ste 302, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 324-5481
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

VAP Lipid Testing
Thyroid Goiter
Adrenal Gland Diseases
VAP Lipid Testing
Thyroid Goiter
Adrenal Gland Diseases

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2020
    I recommend Dr.Chertman, she’s a very good and caring doctor.
    — Aug 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lila Chertman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124424015
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lila Chertman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chertman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chertman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chertman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chertman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chertman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chertman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

