Dr. Lila Chertman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lila Chertman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Chertman works at
Marcos M Chertman MD PA1111 Kane Concourse Ste 511, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 861-8450Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Marcos Chertman MD PA1321 NW 14th St Ste 302, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 324-5481Wednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I recommend Dr.Chertman, she’s a very good and caring doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Miami
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
