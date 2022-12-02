Dr. Lijia Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lijia Zhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lijia Zhu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Beaumont Canton Ob/Gyn Group2050 N Haggerty Rd Ste 140, Canton, MI 48187 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 12:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Dr. Zhu is an excellent doctor, and for me she is the best OBGYN. This September I got a miscarriage. It’s really hard for me and my husband to go through this. Fortunately, we have Dr. Zhu, and she is like family. She listens, cares, explains everything, makes suggestions. Really makes me feel comfortable. Now I’m healing well and trying to have a baby again. I would recommend her to anyone.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- University Of Saskatchewan, Pgy-2 To-5, Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Beijing Medical University
