Dr. Lihong Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lihong Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lihong Shen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MARYLAND GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Shen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuroscience Associates200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4500
-
2
Heart and Vascular Institute701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 454-4500
-
3
Prisma Health Neuroscience Associates - Greer325 Medical Pkwy Ste 200D, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 797-9070
-
4
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm109 Physicians Dr Ste C, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 454-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shen?
Outstanding clinician! She is patient-centered and goes above and beyond the norm to take care of her patients and their families. Absolute 5 Star physician.
About Dr. Lihong Shen, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124343298
Education & Certifications
- MARYLAND GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.