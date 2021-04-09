Overview

Dr. Lihong Huo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LANZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE / LANCHOW UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Huo works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.