See All Pediatricians in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Lih-Syh Huang, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lih-Syh Huang, MD

Pediatrics
2 (5)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lih-Syh Huang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Huang works at LIH-SYH HUANG MD in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD
Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Kiran Masood, MD
Dr. Kiran Masood, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Irene Hendrickson, MD
Dr. Irene Hendrickson, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lih-syh Huang MD
    612 W Duarte Rd Ste 203, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 447-4342

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Constipation
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lih-Syh Huang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lih-Syh Huang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Huang to family and friends

    Dr. Huang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Huang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lih-Syh Huang, MD.

    About Dr. Lih-Syh Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790719854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lih-Syh Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lih-Syh Huang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.