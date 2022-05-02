Overview

Dr. Ligia Rioja, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Rush Oak Park Hospital.



Dr. Rioja works at Rush Oak Park Specialty Clinic in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.