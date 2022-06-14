Dr. Rushing Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lige Rushing Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lige Rushing Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 72 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rushing Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Lige B. Rushing Jr. M.d. P.A.8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-3611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rushing Jr?
I have been a patient of Dr Rushing for 35years and trust him more than any doctor I have ever seen. Straight and honest!!
About Dr. Lige Rushing Jr, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 72 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508831116
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rushing Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rushing Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rushing Jr works at
Dr. Rushing Jr speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rushing Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rushing Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rushing Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rushing Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.