Overview

Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Abrazo West Campus.



Dr. Kaplan works at Abrazo Orthopedic Specialists West in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.