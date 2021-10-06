Overview

Dr. Ligaya Prystowsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Prystowsky works at Ligaya L Prystowsky MD in Nutley, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.