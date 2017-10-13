Overview

Dr. Ligaya Centeno, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Sys College Of Med Manila Philippines and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Centeno works at Medical Care Associates LLC in Edison, NJ with other offices in Matawan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.