Dr. Lifford Lee Lancaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lifford Lee Lancaster, MD
Overview
Dr. Lifford Lee Lancaster, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Lancaster works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (629) 219-5832Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lancaster?
Dr. Lancaster was amazing. He performed an emergency bypass surgery on my husband. His bedside demeanor, caring nature and expertise were first class. We could not be happier with the recommendation from our Heart doctor who secured the services of Dr. Lancaster. We highly recommend this surgeon and thank him for his lifesaving expertise.
About Dr. Lifford Lee Lancaster, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1639116379
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Louisville
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Texas
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lancaster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lancaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lancaster works at
Dr. Lancaster has seen patients for Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open, Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Artery Bypass, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lancaster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancaster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lancaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lancaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.