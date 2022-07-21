Overview

Dr. Lifford Lee Lancaster, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Lancaster works at Nashville Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open, Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Artery Bypass along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.