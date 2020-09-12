Dr. Lifei Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lifei Guo, MD
Dr. Lifei Guo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143
Winchester Hospital200 Unicorn Park Dr, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 756-2308
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Guo removed a 16 pound lymphedema from my upper left thigh after I suffered with it for over 4 years when none of the general surgeons cared enough to do. I suffered through great pain and one infection after another. Luckily, I was referred to Dr. Guo by the Wound Clinic at Lahey Burlington. He was very compassionate and kind. Thank you Dr. Guo for giving me my life back again.
About Dr. Lifei Guo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1275573297
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham & Women'S Hosp, Plastic Surgery Brigham & Women'S Hosp, General Surgery
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Yale School of Medicine
Dr. Guo has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guo speaks Chinese.
