Overview

Dr. Lifei Guo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Guo works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Woburn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.