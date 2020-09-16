Overview

Dr. Liezelle Jurgens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Jurgens works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

