Dr. Liet Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liet Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Liet Le, MD is a Dermatologist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
-
1
Radiant Dermatology - Spring2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 500, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (281) 973-4159Friday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Radiant Dermatology & Aesthetics22659 Highway 59 N Ste 140, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 973-4159Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
-
3
Radiant Dermatology & Aesthetics - Cleveland213 S College Ave Ste A, Cleveland, TX 77327 Directions (281) 973-4159Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
Dr. Le was very friendly and thoughtful. He explained everything thoroughly and displayed patience answering many questions. He seemed to have a genuine altruistic attitude towards his patients.
About Dr. Liet Le, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1477726214
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.