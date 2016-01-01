Dr. Liesl Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liesl Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liesl Young, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Pediatrics 52809094 E Mineral Cir Ste 120, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday10:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Liesl Young, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1023030178
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
