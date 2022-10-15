Dr. Liesl Bredeson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bredeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liesl Bredeson, MD
Overview
Dr. Liesl Bredeson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bredeson works at
Locations
Health Central Women S Care PA7777 Forest Ln Bldg D Ste 1200, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 871-7832Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr Bredesen in 2000 while gestating my first son. She shepherded me through 3 pregnancies, 2 C sections, 1 miscarriage. Though my OB/GYN needs have changed as I have gotten older, Dr Bredesen still is supportive, knowledgeable, and welcoming
About Dr. Liesl Bredeson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1093767741
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bredeson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bredeson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bredeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bredeson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bredeson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bredeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bredeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.