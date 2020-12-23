Dr. Liesl Nottingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nottingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liesl Nottingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liesl Nottingham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2415 Musgrove Rd Ste 306203, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 989-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
WORST ENT DOCTOR EVER!! PERIOD. HORRIBLE EXPERIENCES WIRH HER. JUST HORRIBLE!!
About Dr. Liesl Nottingham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154581486
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nottingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nottingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nottingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nottingham has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nottingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nottingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nottingham.
