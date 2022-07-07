Overview

Dr. Liese Vito, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Vito works at Lake Health Physician Group Internal Medicine at Perrico Health Campus in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.