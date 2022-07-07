Dr. Liese Vito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liese Vito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liese Vito, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Vito works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Health Physician Group Women's Health Specialists4176 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 918-4630
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vito?
Dr Vito always takes time to talk to you and walk through everything going on with your visit and any possible options.
About Dr. Liese Vito, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1225090004
Education & Certifications
- Metrohlth Med Ctr
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vito has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vito accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vito works at
Dr. Vito has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Vito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.