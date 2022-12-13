Overview

Dr. Lien Lam, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Heath, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Lam works at Healthcare Associates of Texas - Heath in Heath, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.