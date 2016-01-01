Dr. Lien Drew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lien Drew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lien Drew, MD is a dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. Dr. Drew completed a residency at Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans. She currently practices at Lafayette Dermatology And Cosmetic Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Drew is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Lafayette Dermatology101 Rue Fontaine Bldg 1, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 524-1700Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Lafayette Dermatology LLC91 Settlers Trace Blvd Ste 3, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 524-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Lien Drew, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Vietnamese
- Female
- 1144481912
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Louisiana at Monroe
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Drew?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drew has seen patients for Genital Warts, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drew speaks Vietnamese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.