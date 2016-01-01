See All Dermatologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Lien Drew, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lien Drew, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lien Drew, MD is a dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. Dr. Drew completed a residency at Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans. She currently practices at Lafayette Dermatology And Cosmetic Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Drew is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Dermatology
    101 Rue Fontaine Bldg 1, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 524-1700
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Lafayette Dermatology LLC
    91 Settlers Trace Blvd Ste 3, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 524-1700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Genital Warts
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Genital Warts
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Lien Drew, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Vietnamese
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1144481912
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Residency
Undergraduate School
  • University of Louisiana at Monroe
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Drew?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lien Drew, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lien Drew, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Drew to family and friends

Dr. Drew's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Drew

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lien Drew, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lien Drew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Drew has seen patients for Genital Warts, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.