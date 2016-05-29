Dr. Liem Trang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liem Trang, DO
Overview
Dr. Liem Trang, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.
Dr. Trang works at
Locations
-
1
Institute of Pain Mgmt. PC3328 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 524-5200
-
2
Physicians' Hospital in Anadarko1002 E Central Blvd, Anadarko, OK 73005 Directions (405) 247-2551
-
3
Chief Stats Inc1211 N Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 235-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Medical Center
- The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trang?
Dr.Trang is compassionate and takes time in his office visit. He is very professional and through. I would recommend Dr. Trang to friends and family.
About Dr. Liem Trang, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1619084738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trang works at
Dr. Trang has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Trang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.