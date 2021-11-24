Overview

Dr. Lidzoe Correa-Mateo, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Debary, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De La Republica.



Dr. Correa-Mateo works at Orlando Family Physicians in Debary, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.