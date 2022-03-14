Dr. Lidie Lajoie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lajoie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lidie Lajoie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lidie Lajoie, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Columbia University Vagelos College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Lajoie works at
Locations
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 101, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 568-7544
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. LAJOIE is a caring-dedicated doctor-she has been wonderful with my treatment and diagnosis- She is knowlegeable and goes out of her way to make you feel comfortable-HIGHLY RECOMMEND HER- best vascular surgeon one can have-love her
About Dr. Lidie Lajoie, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1932369071
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical School
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Columbia University Vagelos College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lajoie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lajoie.
Dr. Lajoie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lajoie works at
Dr. Lajoie has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lajoie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lajoie, there are benefits to both methods.