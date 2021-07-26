Dr. Lidia Lidagoster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lidagoster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lidia Lidagoster, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Lidagoster works at
Advanced Psychiatric Perspectives1776 Broadway Ste 1200, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 707-8662
Advanced Psychiatric Perspectives Pllc175 Memorial Hwy Ste LL7, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (212) 707-8662
I have been a patient of Dr. Lidagoster for many years now. Her sessions with me along with the medications that she has prescribed have been very beneficial in improving my condition. Prior to seeing Dr. Lidagoster, I was under the care of many other psychiatrists and had minimal success. If I ever need help with anything, including prescription refills, she and her staff are quick to get back to me. I highly recommend Dr. Lidagoster.
