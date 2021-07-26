See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Lidia Lidagoster, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lidia Lidagoster, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Lidagoster works at Advanced Psychiatric in New York, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy for Crisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Psychiatric Perspectives
    1776 Broadway Ste 1200, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 707-8662
    Advanced Psychiatric Perspectives Pllc
    175 Memorial Hwy Ste LL7, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 707-8662

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy for Crisis
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation

Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 26, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Lidagoster for many years now. Her sessions with me along with the medications that she has prescribed have been very beneficial in improving my condition. Prior to seeing Dr. Lidagoster, I was under the care of many other psychiatrists and had minimal success. If I ever need help with anything, including prescription refills, she and her staff are quick to get back to me. I highly recommend Dr. Lidagoster.
    Theresa Girolamo — Jul 26, 2021
    About Dr. Lidia Lidagoster, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1114903465
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lidia Lidagoster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lidagoster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lidagoster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lidagoster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lidagoster has seen patients for Psychotherapy for Crisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lidagoster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lidagoster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lidagoster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lidagoster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lidagoster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

