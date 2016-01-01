Dr. Lidia Klepacz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klepacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lidia Klepacz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lidia Klepacz, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical Academy and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Klepacz works at
Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000
-
2
Westchester Cnty Med Ctr Cardiology95 Grasslands Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7076
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klepacz?
About Dr. Lidia Klepacz, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1255522066
Education & Certifications
- NYU
- Columbia University Teaching Hospital St.Luke's Roosevelt
- Jagiellonian University
- Medical Academy
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klepacz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klepacz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klepacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klepacz works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klepacz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klepacz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klepacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klepacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.