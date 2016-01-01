Dr. Lidia Ickes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ickes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lidia Ickes, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lidia Ickes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL.
Dr. Ickes works at
Locations
Naperville Dental Specialists - S Main55 S Main St Ste 241, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 354-8034Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lidia Ickes, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1578758140
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ickes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ickes accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ickes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ickes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ickes works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ickes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ickes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ickes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ickes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.