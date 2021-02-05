Overview

Dr. Lidia Baldea, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Baldea works at Bon Secours Covenant Primary Care in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.