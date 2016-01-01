Dr. Lida Zheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lida Zheng, MD
Dr. Lida Zheng, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-4926
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1750775086
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Zheng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zheng works at
Dr. Zheng speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheng.
