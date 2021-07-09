Dr. Lida Aghdam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aghdam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lida Aghdam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lida Aghdam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.
Locations
Natural Balance Clinic7155 Colleyville Blvd Ste 101, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 404-6551
Lida Aghdam MD4819 State Highway 121 Ste 14, The Colony, TX 75056 Directions (817) 488-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my appointment with Dr. Aghdam. It was my first time to see her and she spent a lot of time explaining to me what she believes the problems are and then followed through with labs . I was very impressed with her enthusiasm, knowledge and information she shared with me.
About Dr. Lida Aghdam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Turkish
- 1376572115
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Aghdam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aghdam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aghdam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aghdam speaks Arabic, Persian and Turkish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Aghdam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aghdam.
