Dr. Lida Aghdam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Aghdam works at Natural Balance Clinic in Colleyville, TX with other offices in The Colony, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.