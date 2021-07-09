See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Colleyville, TX
Dr. Lida Aghdam, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lida Aghdam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Aghdam works at Natural Balance Clinic in Colleyville, TX with other offices in The Colony, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Natural Balance Clinic
    7155 Colleyville Blvd Ste 101, Colleyville, TX 76034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 404-6551
  2. 2
    Lida Aghdam MD
    4819 State Highway 121 Ste 14, The Colony, TX 75056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 488-7878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City North Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypothyroidism
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypothyroidism

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 09, 2021
    I was very pleased with my appointment with Dr. Aghdam. It was my first time to see her and she spent a lot of time explaining to me what she believes the problems are and then followed through with labs . I was very impressed with her enthusiasm, knowledge and information she shared with me.
    JoEllen Haney — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Lida Aghdam, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1376572115
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
