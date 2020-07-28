Dr. Tony Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
West Florida Cardiology8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nine Mile1190 E Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
West Florida Obstetrics & Gynecology - Pace4252 Woodbine Rd, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 494-4600
Avalon4244 Avalon Blvd, Milton, FL 32583 Directions (850) 494-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
Dr. Lee is always thorough in his treatment of his patients. His office staff & his nurses are always helpful & compassionate.
About Dr. Tony Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- 1881890457
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University of Texas Southwestern
- The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Duke Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
