Overview

Dr. Licette Almonte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Almonte works at Main Line Healthcare Obgyn in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.