Dr. Libia Rueda Matik, MD

Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Libia Rueda Matik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norwalk, CT. 

Dr. Rueda Matik works at East Avenue Pediatrics PC in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Ave. Pediatrics PC
    148 East Ave Ste 1L, Norwalk, CT 06851 (203) 854-6993

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Headache
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Laryngitis
Lice
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Libia Rueda Matik, MD
    About Dr. Libia Rueda Matik, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053483578
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Libia Rueda Matik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rueda Matik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rueda Matik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rueda Matik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rueda Matik works at East Avenue Pediatrics PC in Norwalk, CT. View the full address on Dr. Rueda Matik’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rueda Matik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rueda Matik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rueda Matik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rueda Matik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

