Dr. Libia Moy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Libia Moy, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med
Dr. Moy works at
Locations
Fink Ambulatory Center160 E 32nd St Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5940
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, very good with children. Made my son feel very comfortable. Helped us to understand and deal with his diagnoses of celiac disease.
About Dr. Libia Moy, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1801967997
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
