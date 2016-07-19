Overview

Dr. Libia Moy, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med



Dr. Moy works at Fink Ambulatory Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.