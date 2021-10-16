Dr. Libbyette Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Libbyette Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Libbyette Wright, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
-
1
Skin Surgery Center of Houston PA915 Gessner Rd Ste 640, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 984-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Dr. Wright is a superb surgeon. I had a basal carcinoma on my nose and she did a very great job on excising it and and beautiful skin graft. Very gentle and nice bedside manner. Comforting.
About Dr. Libbyette Wright, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225002280
Education & Certifications
- University PA
- University Of Illinois
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.