Dr. Libby Smith, DO
Overview
Dr. Libby Smith, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
Upmc Mercy1400 Locust St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-3687
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Libby Smith, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.