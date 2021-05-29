See All Pediatric Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Libby Rhee, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Libby Rhee, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Rhee works at The Dermatology Specialists in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Specialists Greenwich Village
    214 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    The Dermatology Specialists - Crown Heights
    614 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Bobby Buka MD PC
    152 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
  4. 4
    Liora Dermatology & Aesthetics
    110 E 60th St Rm 800, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 433-4569

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 29, 2021
    Grade: A++ Dr. Rhee is an excellent, professional, and pleasant DO. I would highly recommend Dr. Libby Rhee for any and all of her services. I've noticed some other poor reviews on this page, it appears they are written by the same illiterate person, so here's a true review of my experiences at Liora Dermatology: I've had several appointments with the doctor that were flawless. She is kind, patient, and impressively knowledgeable in her field. The doctor was able to answer all of my questions in detail and confidence. My skin had cleared up significantly and improved within a week of following her instruction. Her staff? E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T. Dr. Rhee completed my procedures with surgical precision and timely fashion that demonstrates her experience is that of a seasoned veteran. I look forward to continuing to book with Liora and highly encourage other to do the same.
    G. Salas — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Libby Rhee, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265738884
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - St. Barnabas Hospital in New York, NY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Kalamazoo College - B.A. Health Sciences / Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Libby Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

