Dr. Liawaty Ho, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Liawaty Ho, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Jakarta Christian University (Ukrida), Faculty Of Medicine|University Of Indonesia and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Ho works at Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D.
    3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 996-1863
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation

Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Neutropenia
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Secondary Malignancies
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chemotherapy
Chest Pain
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colon Cancer
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Fever
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
Gynecologic Cancer
Hair Loss
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunotherapy
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Leukocytosis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Breast Cancer
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Penile Cancer
Perimenopause
Peritoneal Cancer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Cancer
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Schwannoma
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Dr Ho is a wonderful caring compassionate doctor. Always takes time to listen & gives her best advice. Thank you Dr Ho & staff for being there for us
    Arlene Marash — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Liawaty Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558576686
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Jakarta Christian University (Ukrida), Faculty Of Medicine|University Of Indonesia
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
