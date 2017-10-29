Dr. Shama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liat Shama, MD
Overview
Dr. Liat Shama, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1121 Lomas Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2341
Unm Health Sciences Center1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-0146
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Shama preformed sinus surgery at the same time Dr Brennan did my 3rd Rhinoplasty revision surgery . Dr shama is a great Doctor and surgeon . This is the best my sinuses have felt in years . Doctor Shama explained everything, was thoughtful , responsive and was willing to put up with whinning when she cleaned out my sinuses after my rhinoplasty and sinus surgery. There is nobody better to work on your sinus problem. She is the Queen of Sinuses !
About Dr. Liat Shama, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
