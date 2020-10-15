Overview

Dr. Liat Dagan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sackler Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Dagan works at Center of Hematology Oncology in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.