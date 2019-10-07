Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allarakhia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD
Overview
Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Allarakhia works at
Locations
-
1
Blake Medical Center2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 727-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allarakhia?
He's the best eye Dr I ever seen. He's thorough, listens to my concerns and takes the time to explain things. His receptionist, Tonya, is friendly and couteous.
About Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1063471282
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allarakhia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allarakhia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allarakhia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allarakhia works at
Dr. Allarakhia has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Farsightedness and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allarakhia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Allarakhia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allarakhia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allarakhia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allarakhia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.