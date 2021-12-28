Overview

Dr. Liaqat Hayat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College Pakistan|Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Hayat works at Gulf Coast Medical and Geriatric Clinic in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.