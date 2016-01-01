Dr. Du has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lianjie Du, MD
Dr. Lianjie Du, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Providence St. Joseph Hospital1100 W Stewart Dr, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 564-9659
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1255331385
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Du accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Du has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Du has seen patients for Psychiatric Evaluation and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Du on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Du speaks Cantonese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Du. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Du.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Du, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Du appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.