Dr. Liang Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Liang Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Northridge, CA.
Locations
Northridge Hospital18460 Roscoe Blvd Fl 2, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-5480
Northridge Hospital Medical Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In my initial visit, he was very thorough, he listened to my comments and made me feel like we were going to be working as a team. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Liang Wang, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
