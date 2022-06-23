Dr. Liang Fang, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liang Fang, DMD
Overview
Dr. Liang Fang, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenbelt, MD.
Locations
Greenway Center Dentistry7499 Greenbelt Rd # 22, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 969-5546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great care. The dentist is very respectful and professional
About Dr. Liang Fang, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1215385331
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fang accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fang works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.