Dr. Liane Sher, MD
Dr. Liane Sher, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Outpatient Rehab Services2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1851379325
- St. Francis Medical Center, Pittsburgh
- UPMC Mercy
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Spinal Injury Medicine
Dr. Sher has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
