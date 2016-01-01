Overview

Dr. Liane Sher, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sher works at Dept of Emergency Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

