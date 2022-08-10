Dr. Urfer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liana Urfer, MD
Overview
Dr. Liana Urfer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Urfer works at
Locations
Indian River Rehabilitation Medicine Clinic P A631 17th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 978-9793
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a few psychiatrists, but Dr. Urfer is by far the most compassionate psychiatrist while also being professional. I would definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a GOOD psychiatrist. It took me three calls to get in because she is highly demanded, but it was worth the wait.
About Dr. Liana Urfer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538148911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Urfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Urfer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.