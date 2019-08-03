Dr. Liana Proffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liana Proffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Liana Proffer, MD is a Dermatologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Proffer works at
Locations
-
1
Proffer Surgical Associates Llp1611 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-4900
-
2
Hernan E. Miranda MD PA1301 S Coulter St Ste 104, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Proffer?
We are very fortunate to have Dr. Proffer in Amarillo. She and her staff are very professional, but also friendly. Her surgical skills are beyond reproach and we love the fact that she explains all procedures to our understanding. Her staff is the best that we have been around. We also like the way homecare is explained and also written.
About Dr. Liana Proffer, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1891770046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proffer works at
Dr. Proffer has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Proffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.