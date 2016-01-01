See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Liana Palacci, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Liana Palacci, DO

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Liana Palacci, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Palacci works at Laboure Clinic in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Zeba Geloo, MD
Dr. Zeba Geloo, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
Elizabeth Boone
Elizabeth Boone
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Berlinda Torres, MD
Dr. Berlinda Torres, MD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Presence Laboure Outpatient Clinic
    2913 N Commonwealth Ave Fl 5, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 665-3080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gonorrhea Screening
Acute Pharyngitis
Back Pain
Gonorrhea Screening
Acute Pharyngitis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Palacci?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Liana Palacci, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Liana Palacci, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palacci to family and friends

    Dr. Palacci's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Palacci

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Liana Palacci, DO.

    About Dr. Liana Palacci, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861415291
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liana Palacci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palacci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palacci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palacci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palacci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palacci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Liana Palacci, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.