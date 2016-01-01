Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liana Mendoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liana Mendoza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Locations
-
1
Tomoka Correctional Inst3950 Tiger Bay Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 Directions (386) 323-1070
-
2
Healing Touch C&C Inc4385 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 824-0637Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
New Horizon Community Mental Health Center Inc1469 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33142 Directions (305) 635-7444
-
4
Coral Cmhc2141 SW 1st St Ste 103, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 644-6024
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Liana Mendoza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750585139
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza speaks Spanish.
